7 On Your Side investigations cause NY lawmakers to address squatting as part of budget

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 7 On Your Side Investigators are getting results. A series of investigations into people squatting in homes that don't belong to them has caused New York State legislators to make changes to state law.

A budget bill that is on Governor Hochul's desk waiting to be signed will make it more difficult for people to squat in a home that does not belong to them.

New York lawmakers took action this weekend after a series of 7 On Your Side investigations and voted to change state law.

Over the weekend, both the State Assembly and the State Senate passed the new bill. It is a small change that lawmakers say will have a big impact.

They voted to change the state's property law stating, 'a tenant should not include a squatter.' They are hoping it makes it easier for police to intervene in cases when someone enters a home without permission or legal paperwork instead of having to take them to housing court.

7 On Your Side Investigates has reported on numerous cases of accused squatters - including one that was criminally charged last weekend in Queens. After the reports, at least four lawmakers filed anti-squatting legislation, which led to a last-minute compromise over the weekend.

"Included within our budget is language that will exclude squatters from tenancy rights and define squatters under the law which is a key component of the legislation we spoke about last time," said Senator Blumencranz.

The bill is now headed to Governor Hochul's office for approval, where she is expected to sign it sometime over the next week.

