On-duty NYPD officer shot while conducting vehicle stop in Far Rockaway

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- An on-duty NYPD officer was shot while conducting a vehicle stop in Queens on Monday.

The officer was conducting the stop at 1919 Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 6 p.m.

The 34-year-old suspect fired their weapon, striking the officer in the stomach.

Another officer then returned fire, striking the suspect in the back.

The officer, assigned to Patrol Borough Queens South, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A second officer was taken to the hospital with tinnitus.

The suspect was taken to North Shore University Hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

Several streets have been shut down as police investigate.

It's unknown if police are looking for any other suspects.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

