Here's what each New York coronavirus zone means

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Cuomo explained the actions that will be taken if a region or community enters a yellow, orange, or red zone during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch his explanation above. Below we have listed the details of restrictions in each zone.

YELLOW ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 2.5%


- Houses of Worship: 50% capacity
- Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum
- Businesses: Open
- Dining: Indoor/Outdoor, 4-person max per table
- Schools: Open, mandatory 20% testing

ORANGE ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%


- Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
- Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
- Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care
- Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4-person maximum per table
- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open

RED ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%


- Houses of Worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
- Mass gatherings: Prohibited
- Businesses: Essential only
- Dining: Takeout/delivery only
- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open

