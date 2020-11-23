Here's what each New York coronavirus zone means

You can watch his explanation above. Below we have listed the details of restrictions in each zone.
YELLOW ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 2.5%
- Houses of Worship: 50% capacity
- Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum
- Businesses: Open
- Dining: Indoor/Outdoor, 4-person max per table
- Schools: Open, mandatory 20% testing
ORANGE ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%
- Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
- Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
- Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care
- Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4-person maximum per table
- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open
RED ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%
- Houses of Worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
- Mass gatherings: Prohibited
- Businesses: Essential only
- Dining: Takeout/delivery only
- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open
