New York State Health Department reports slight uptick in COVID cases

Although the numbers are still relatively low compared to the height of the pandemic, the latest data from the New York State Department of Health indicates hospital admissions have increased 22% compared to the previous week.

The data also shows that reported cases are 55% higher than the previous week.

It is worth noting that since most cases are not reported, hospitalizations are more a reliable indicator.

Officials say right now there are no concerns about hospitals running out of beds.

"As we once again see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the State, I urge all New Yorkers to remember COVID is a treatable disease," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement. "COVID tests are easy to use as well as highly accurate. If you test positive, speak with a health care provider about treatment, which can prevent hospitalization and death."

The Department urges those who are symptomatic to get tested and seek treatment.

