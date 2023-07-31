The calendar is turning to August, Prime Day is in our rearview, but back-to-school sales are starting to heat up. Nina Pineda has more on the deals you want to look out for.

7 On Your Side: Separating discounts from duds and what to buy in August

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The calendar is turning to August, Prime Day is in our rearview, but back-to-school sales are starting to heat up.

Other than backpacks and pencils, what are the best buys? 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some great tips and details on a tax-free holiday that will save you some big bucks.

You may have not even gone on vacation yet, but summer is already on sale. So don't sweat it because deals heat up in August.

It's time to fire up a discounted grill and cool down with a new air conditioner or fan, on clearance at discount stores like Ollies, which also offers blow-out sales on ceramic pottery, patio furniture, and outdoor cushions.

The best time to buy a mattress is during major holidays, but at local chain PC Richard and Son, they're leaking those Labor Day sales by the end of August.

Major brand beds and bases will be marked down with a price guarantee, which means if what you purchase drops lower within a month, you'll always get the lowest price.

Ask for discounts on floor displays -- bulky deck chairs, umbrellas, and grills will need to clear off the sales floor soon.

Mini retro fridges in fun summer colors are slashed by $50 and are perfect for a dorm room.

Another great way to save money is to shop at a store in a state that has a tax holiday. In New Jersey, it is August 26 - September 4.

Connecticut's tax-free week runs August 20-26.

New Yorkers don't get a tax break so they should shop out of the Empire State for no taxes on certain computers and other electronic tech, printers, office supplies, books, and school stuff, plus, recreational sports equipment and more.

Score new luggage at the end of this month, which is always the best time of the whole year to buy new bags. That's because travel season is over and retailers both online and in-store are looking to move product.

Make sure to search for promo codes. Brands like Royce and Rocket offer to get you back to school for 15% off its unique luggage with a shelving system.

Just don't get carried away with new indoor furniture, big-screen TVs and phones, and kitchen gadgets which are best buys for Black Friday.

Stick with breezy summer clothing and accessories on sale and you'll be able to beat the heat and stock up for way less.

