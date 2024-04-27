2.9-magnitude aftershock reported in New Jersey weeks after larger earthquake

GLADSTONE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.9-mangitude aftershock in Gladstone, New Jersey on Saturday morning.

According to the U.S.G.S., the aftershock was reported around 9:50 a.m.

Similarly, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Gladstone on the morning of April 10.

The aftershock comes just weeks after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 startled millions of people in the New York City area in early April.

The epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey -- about 45 miles west of New York City.

Since then, several more quakes have been felt in the nearby area, and experts say small aftershocks could happen for days or even weeks after the primary event.

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake was the largest in the Tri-State area since 1973.

