4.8 magnitude earthquake confirmed in New Jersey, felt across NYC and Tri-State

LEBANON, N.J. (WABC) -- Residents across the Tri-State reported feeling shaking as an earthquake rocked the region Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred near Lebanon, New Jersey -- the largest in the area since 1973.

New York City sustained no major impacts from the earthquake, though it was widely felt across the city, according to City Hall.

As a precaution the Holland Tunnel is being temporarily held for inspection while Newark and JFK airports are both on ground stops while teams inspect runways for damage.

Phil Taitt reports from OEM in NYC on the earthquake as they look for reports of any possible damage.

The FDNY and NYPD both said there were no immediate reports of damage, but both agencies are monitoring the situation.

The MTA reported just before 11 a.m. that there was no damage or service disruption to the New York City subway system.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg explains the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that the Tri-State area experienced.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the epicenter was in Hunterdon County and the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated. The governor asked residents not to call 911 unless they have an actual emergency.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred.

Con Edison said they have no reports of outages or damage.

Gino and his son from Lebanon describe the sound of an explosion as the earthquake happened.

