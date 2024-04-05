'Felt like a freight train:' Those who felt the earthquake share their experiences

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The magnitude 4.8 earthquake that shook the northeast left many people with different stories of varying intensity.

Some tourists visiting the Big Apple said that they were unsure what they felt at first, but others who were visiting from California were well-seasoned at experiencing earthquakes.

Kristin Thorne talked to a tourist from LA about experiencing the earthquake in NYC.

Near the epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey, residents described feeling terrified at times, thinking that they were experiencing the effects of an explosion of some kind.

Gino and his son from Lebanon describe the sound of an explosion as the earthquake happened.

Another man said he thought that there might have been a train crash.

Crystal Cranmore reports on the earthquake from Whitehouse Station.

On Long Island, there was a whole lotta shakin' going on. Residents felt the tremors and stood up, wondering if they had just experienced an earthquake.

Chantee Lans also speaks to residents from Babylon that experienced the earthquake.

Some schools kept children indoors for a short time out of an abundance of caution.

But for college students at Rutgers, they found the experience something to mark an exciting morning and a tale to share with their friends.

Toni Yates reports from New Brunswick on the earthquake.

Back in New York City, the Department of Buildings reminded residents, "If you see something, say something." Age-old advice, but important in the case of spotting cracks or crumbling facades.

Mayor Eric Adams and other NYC officials provide an update after the area experiences an earthquake.

