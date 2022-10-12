NYC health commissioner to discuss COVID-19, monkeypox, and polio ahead of winter months

Johny Fernandez reports as New York City officials are set to discuss the City's preparations for COVID this winter.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's health commissioner is set to discuss COVID-19, monkeypox, and polio Wednesday amid concerns going into the winter season.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan is set to hold a briefing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This week, the Biden Administration said the country doesn't have enough resources for COVID-19 testing going into the winter months.

The White House said its due to a lack of congressional funding.

According to the CDC, 35% of Americans only have one booster and the agency has warned that if vaccinations continue at this slow pace, the nation could see a peak of more than 1,000 deaths per day this winter from COVID.

Health experts are also warning about the importance of getting COVID booster because of the possibility of another variant emerging.

"If we want to keep people safe and protected from serious illness, which is obviously priority number one, the number one thing that people need to do is get vaccinated, and the number two is if you have a breakthrough infection, you need to get treated. If people did those two things, it would make an enormous difference in preventing hospitalizations, preventing ICU stays, preventing deaths. And those are the top priorities," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said.

At the same time officials are also concerned about the flu, monkeypox, and polio.

While only one case of polio has so far been identified in New York, the latest wastewater results include an August sample, collected in Brooklyn and a small, adjacent part of Queens County, tested by CDC, that is genetically linked to the case previously identified in Rockland County.

