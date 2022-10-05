Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer

NEW YORK -- ABC7/WABC-TV New York's Emmy Award-winning annual half-hour breast cancer series returns with a new special, "Breakthroughs For Breast Cancer," airing Friday, Oct. 7 (12:30 p.m.), with a rebroadcast on Sunday, Oct. 9 (5:00 a.m.).

Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho, this year's "Breakthroughs For Breast Cancer" special highlights the latest developing treatments, cutting-edge advances, and breakthroughs made through the stories of women whose lives have been changed.

Special interviews and spotlights include the following:

"Good Morning America" anchor Amy Robach, a vocal advocate for cancer research, recounts her story of getting a life-saving mammogram and encourages other women to be vigilant.

An African American breast cancer survivor who has teamed up with the American Cancer Society and made it her mission to make sure other Black women know the genetic risk of breast cancer and how to increase their chances of survival.

A New York woman shares her encouraging story on how doctors' latest use for a drug is cutting her cancer markers in half and radically changing how they treat some breast cancer patients.

A Long Island woman recounts how she pushed for her local hospital to offer her an innovative new state-of-the-art procedure - the robotic surgery that helps reduce scarring and recovery times for women with mastectomies and reconstructive surgery - and how her efforts are helping women recover faster.

A new procedure that drastically reduces chronic conditions caused by breast cancer surgery and helps to eliminate the pain and swelling of lymphedema, saving some women years of suffering.

"Breakthroughs For Breast Cancer" will be available to stream on ABC7's 24/7 streaming channel, abc7ny.com, and ABC7NY's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Resources: Seen on our special

Sharon's story: ENHERTU drug now helping HER2 Low patients - https://www.mountsinai.org/locations/dubin-breast-center/about

Mary's story: New Robotic DIEP Flap Breast Reconstruction Surgery - https://www.northwell.edu/find-care/find-a-doctor/otolaryngology/dr-neil-tanna-md-mba-11360503

Tova's story: New axillary reverse mapping (ARM) surgery to prevent lymphedema - https://www.montefiore.org/doctors/profiles/1942283742/sheldon-m-feldman

Amy Robach's story: Getting her breast cancer diagnosis after a mammogram live on the air: https://abcnews.go.com/Health/amy-robach-recounts-life-changed-breast-cancer-diagnosis/story?id=34047145

Latashia's story: Reaching out to black women to educate about risks and survival - https://www.cancer.org/

Making Strides Walk to support Breast Cancer research: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=strides_msabc