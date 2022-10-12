Test results show polio in some wastewater samples from Brooklyn, Queens

Test results showed polio in some New York City wastewater.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Test results showed polio in some New York City wastewater.

The collected samples came from Brooklyn and Queens.

Previous test results showed polio in wastewater in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau counties.

Authorities report there was only one positive case of polio in New York.

This weekend the state extended the executive order to protect New Yorkers against polio through vaccination.

Polio can lead to permanent paralysis of the arms and legs and in some cases, death.

ALSO READ | 'Ghost cars' with fake plates racking up hundreds in EZ Pass fines

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube