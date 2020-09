Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

Phased-in approach:

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check.According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%.To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.Here are a few back to school basics to keep you updated as students return to school:Mayor Bill de Blasio says there will be a phased-in reopening that will happen by grade levels over the next two weeks.- Monday, September 21, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.- Tuesday on September 29, K-5 and K-8 schools will reopen.- Thursday, October 1, middle and high schools, secondary schools, transfer/adult schools will reopen.Mayor de Blasio also announced that the city is adding 2,500 additional educators. Just this past week the city had added 2,000 more for an immediate total of 4,500 additional teachers.For full information on the city's reopening plan for schools, you can visit the New York City Department of Education website