coronavirus new york city

Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

New York City public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check.

According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%.

To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.


Here are a few back to school basics to keep you updated as students return to school:

Phased-in approach:


EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has the latest on Mayor de Blasio's announcement that the city will be delaying in-person learning for some students.


Mayor Bill de Blasio says there will be a phased-in reopening that will happen by grade levels over the next two weeks.

- Monday, September 21, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.

- Tuesday on September 29, K-5 and K-8 schools will reopen.

- Thursday, October 1, middle and high schools, secondary schools, transfer/adult schools will reopen.

Additional educators:


EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza reports the city annouced they are hiring 4,500 new teachers, but the principals' union says they need more than double that amount.


Mayor de Blasio also announced that the city is adding 2,500 additional educators. Just this past week the city had added 2,000 more for an immediate total of 4,500 additional teachers.

RELATED | LIST: 56 New York City schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19

For full information on the city's reopening plan for schools, you can visit the New York City Department of Education website.



RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NYC back-to-school change: Phased-in start for in-person classes
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Disney plans to reopen one of its water parks in 2021
COVID Updates: Indoor pools in NYC can reopen September 30
Save Broadway: Officials call for federal funding
Principals union says NYC schools need 10,000 more teachers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives 'blessing' for proposed TikTok deal
Divers searching water after boy fell into Harlem River
Envelope addressed to Trump contained ricin: Sources
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Eyewitness News Digital 6 p.m. Update
Apparent human remains wrapped in blanket found at construction site
Show More
"It was a flying car!" Frightening crash into home caught on video
Watch a Rosh Hashanah Celebration in NYC on abc7NY
Backyard party turns into deadly shooting in upstate NY
Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Isaias
Serious injuries from inmate violence up in NYC jails: DOC report
More TOP STORIES News