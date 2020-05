Coronavirus: What's open, closed in tri-state area as COVID-19 pandemic wanes

New York

Essential Health Care Operations

Essential Infrastructure

Essential Manufacturing

Essential Retail

Essential Services

News Media

Financial Institutions

Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations

Construction,

Defense

Essential Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses

Vendors that Provide Essential Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services

New Jersey

Grocery stores, farmer's markets and farms that sell directly to customers, and other food stores, including retailers that offer a varied assortment of foods comparable to what exists at a grocery store

Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries

Medical supply stores

Gas stations

Convenience stores

Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities

Hardware and home improvement stores

Banks and other financial institutions

Laundromats and dry-cleaning services

Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years

Pet stores

Liquor stores

Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, to deliver online purchases directly to customers, or to arrange for curbside pickup

Printing and office supply shops

Mail and delivery stores

Bars and restaurants for drive-through, delivery, and takeout only

broadband and cable services

Mobile phone retail and repair shops

Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair

Livestock feed stores

Nurseries and garden centers

Farming equipment stores

Child care centers, but only if they certified they would only serve children of essential workers

Realtors, but only to show houses 1-on-1 (open houses are prohibited)

Firearms retailers, by appointment only and during limited hours

Microbreweries or brewpubs for home delivery only

Connecticut

Essential workers in the 16 Critical Infrastructure Sectors

Healthcare and related operations

Infrastructure

All manufacturing and corresponding supply chains, including aerospace, agriculture, and related support businesses

Certain retail

Food and agriculture

Providers of certain services

Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations

Construction

Services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of all residences and other buildings

Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care, and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public

Defense

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The economies of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are slowly coming back online as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.Here's a look at what types of businesses across the Tri-State area are eligible to reopen or were considered essential and allowed to say open.New York is reopening regionally as sections of the state meet certain metrics to allow for a phased restart.Currently, the Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley regions have been cleared to enter phase 1 of reopening. The Capital Region, Long Island, Mid-Hudson and New York City have not.Phase 1 includes:--Construction--Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting--Retail - (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)--Manufacturing--Wholesale TradePhase 2, which no region has entered, includes:--Professional Services--Retail--Administrative Support--Real Estate / Rental & LeasingPhase 3, which no region has entered, includes:--Restaurants / Food ServicesPhase 4, which no region has entered, includes:--Arts/Entertainment/Recreation--EducationNew York state parks and beaches are open for the holiday weekend, but New York City beaches remain closed. Many beaches outside New York City are restricting access to residents only, so be sure to check before traveling to a particular beach.In the state of New York, the following categories of businesses were considered essential and never closed:For updates, visit Coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home New Jersey is currently in Stage 1 of a three-stage reopening plan.Phased-in businesses include:--Non-essential, but easiest to safeguard, work activities at physical locations if they meet safeguarding and modification guidelines. For example, non-essential construction with protections.--Some non-essential retail may open with significant modifications. For example, curbside pickup.--All workers who can work from home continue to work from home even if their industry is reopening. For example, an office manager for a construction company.--Phased-in activities include state and county parks, non-essential construction, curbside retail, drive-in activities, beaches, and elective surgeries.--Car and motorcycle dealers along with bike shops can reopen for in-person salesIn the state of New Jersey, the following categories of businesses were considered essential and never closed:For updates, visit NJ.gov Connecticut is in Phase 1 of a four-phased plan to reopen.The following businesses are eligible to reopen:--Eat-in restaurants (outdoor dining only)--Offices (though remote working is still encouraged)--Retail stores--Malls--Museums--Zoos--University research--Outdoor recreation businesses.Connecticut state parks that feature beaches along the state's shoreline will be open Friday, May 22, though with capacity limitations. Visitors are advised to follow social distancing guidelines.The Department of Economic and Community Development will continue to issue a list of business types permitted to reopen, which may be amended from time to time and shall be incorporated in the Sector Rules. Connecticut also launched a resource guide for small businesses Outdoor recreation activities are defined as the following:--Equestrian (subject to Dept. of Agriculture guidance)--Mountain Biking--Camping--Boat Tours (subject to 5 passengers)--Charter Fishing (subject to 5 passengers)--Sport Fishing (subject to 5 passengers)--Go Kart Race Tracks, practice only (bring your own, no rentals)--Golf--Driving Ranges--Tennis--1:1 Training, outdoors maintain 6 feet--Race Tracks (practice only, no spectators)--Campgrounds (subject to DPH rules)--Outdoor Shooting Range--Kayaking, Sailing, Canoeing and Stand-up Paddleboarding--Dirt Biking (practice only)--Mini Golf--Batting Cages--Archery--Rope Courses--ZiplinesThe following businesses were considered essential and never shut down:For updates, please visit portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus