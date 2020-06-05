Reopen News: Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC

Here is the 13-point action plan:
-Increased Service
-Unprecedented Cleaning & Disinfecting
-Mandatory Face Coverings
-Enhanced Safety & Security
-Nation-Leading Employee Safety Initiatives
-Innovative Cleaning Solutions
-Hand Sanitizer (Hand sanitizer will be in stations across the system. MTA will also distribute mini bottles.
-Floor Markings, Directional Arrows and New Signage
-Staggered Business Hours
-2 Million Mask Contribution from State & City
-Contactless Payments
-New Partnership & Technology to Make System Safer
-Data Dashboard to provide riders with daily ridership numbers
Subways and Buses:
On Monday, subways will return to regular weekday service, however an overnight 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. subway closure will remain in effect.
Buses will also return to a regular weekday/school closed service in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. Buses will be at 75% service in Manhattan, and express bus service will be restored.
There will be rear-door boarding on NYC buses during Phase 1.
Remember to wear a mask or face covering. They're now required to ride.
In addition, the MTA is urging riders who can travel outside peak hours (after 9 a.m. and before 3 a.m.) to do so.
There is no subway service from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to disinfect trains and stations. The Staten Island Railway will continue running during this time.
MTA will be running enhanced bus service between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. to help get essential workers where they need to go. If bus service is not an option, essential workers can use the Essential Connector program.
Check mta.info for updates.
LIRR
The LIRR will increase to 90% pre-pandemic schedule.
Metro North
Metro North will increase service to 61% of its normal weekday schedule beginning June 15th.
More LIRR and Metro-North information is available here.
NJ TRANSIT
NJ Transit train and bus service remains limited for essential workers only.
