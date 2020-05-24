Coronavirus News: LIRR, Metro North increase service with regional reopenings

The MTA continues to run service for essential customers and essential trips only. Face coverings are required for all customers and employees. Both railroads will continue to charge off-peak fares at all times. Essential customers means all of the essential workers who have been riding throughout the pandemic, including first responders, healthcare providers, transit workers, grocery store employees and pharmacists, as well as employees of businesses able to reopen in phase one of Governor Cuomo's New York Forward plan, for whom it would not be possible to work from home.
Metro-North Railroad
Metro-North's current Essential Service Plan provides hourly service on all three lines east of the Hudson River. Effective Wednesday, May 27, Metro-North is adding 18 trains to the schedule in anticipation of increased demand.
On the Harlem Line, Metro-North is adding a train from Southeast to Grand Central in the morning rush, two trains from North White Plains to Grand Central and one reverse-peak train from Grand Central to North White Plains. In the PM rush, Metro-North is adding a train from Grand Central to Southeast, two trains from Grand Central to North White Plains and a reverse peak train from North White Plains to Grand Central.
On the Hudson Line, Metro-North is adding a train from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central during the morning rush and one from Croton-Harmon to Grand Central. In the PM rush, Metro-North is adding a train to Poughkeepsie and one to Croton-Harmon.
On the New Haven Line, Metro-North is adding a train from New Haven to Grand Central during the morning rush, and two from Stamford to Grand Central. In the PM rush, Metro-North is adding a train from Grand Central to New Haven and two from Grand Central to Stamford.
The expanded service represents an overall increase of 26% in peak train availability since Metro-North's Essential Service Plan went into effect. Metro-North will also have 14 train sets strategically positioned at major facilities to operate additional service as necessary.
Long Island Rail Road
The Long Island Rail Road has been monitoring ridership and adjusting as necessary since the beginning of the pandemic. Early on during the first week of the Essential Service Plan, LIRR added 12 trains bringing the daily car usage to over 700 cars.
With the coming restart of Long Island Phase 1, LIRR has added 105 cars - increasing capacity 15% capacity - bringing the daily car total to over 800 cars. LIRR also has in place protect trains at 15 yards across the system totaling 120 cars or another 20% increase in capacity under the Essential Service Plan. Daily train car usage is anticipated to flex with ridership and protect trains are in effect all seven days of the week.
Unprecedented Cleaning Underway
Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road, like New York City Transit, have undertaken the most rigorous cleaning program in MTA history, with crews working in train yards 24 hours a day to ensure that every one of 1,400 cars in service is disinfected at least once a day. Special care is being paid to poles, seating, floor, ceiling, doors and walls. Similarly, stations are being disinfected at least twice daily, with a concentration on touch points.
The MTA is also evaluating innovative methods to eradicate COVID-19, including the application of three antimicrobial products and bathing subway car and bus interiors in ultraviolet (UV) light. If successful, the ultraviolet light pilot will expand to the two commuter railroads.
