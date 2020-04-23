Coronavirus

Coronavirus New York: What's open, closed in tri-state area during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here's a look at what types of businesses across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are considered essential and allowed to say open during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York



In the state of New York, the following categories of businesses are considered essential:

  • Essential Health Care Operations
  • Essential Infrastructure
  • Essential Manufacturing
  • Essential Retail
  • Essential Services
  • News Media
  • Financial Institutions
  • Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations
  • Construction,
  • Defense
  • Essential Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses
  • Vendors that Provide Essential Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services


Click here for more information about essential businesses in New York.

New Jersey



State officials in New Jersey have provided information about which businesses are considered essential and which are being ordered to close. Click here for more information about essential businesses in New Jersey.

Connecticut



In the state of Connecticut, the following categories of businesses are considered essential:

  • Essential workers in the 16 Critical Infrastructure Sectors
  • Healthcare and related operations
  • Infrastructure
  • All manufacturing and corresponding supply chains, including aerospace, agriculture, and related support businesses
  • Certain retail
  • Food and agriculture
  • Providers of certain services
  • Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations
  • Construction
  • Services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of all residences and other buildings
  • Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care, and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public
  • Defense


Click here for more information about essential services in Connecticut.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC7NY.com/coronavirus

