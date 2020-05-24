Coronavirus

Reopening News: LIRR, Metro North service changes during reopening

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- As reopening across New York continues and enters different phases, LIRR and Metro-North are making adjustments to service.

Face coverings are required for all customers and employees.

Metro-North Railroad

As New York City begins Phase 1 of reopening on Monday, June 8, off-peak fares remain in effect.

Starting June 8:
More trains during peak hours.
Adding trains on the Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines during the morning and evening rush.
Additional service as necessary.

All Metro-North ticket counters are closed. Conductors are also no longer taking cash onboard trains. You can still use cash at ticket vending machines. You can also use MTA eTix to buy tickets on your smartphone.

For updates, please visit mta.info/coronavirus/metro-north-service.

Long Island Rail Road

As New York City begins Phase 1 of reopening on Monday, June 8, off-peak fares remain in effect.

Starting June 8:
More frequent service, including some weekday service to Long Island City and Hunterspoint Avenue.
Ticket offices at Penn Station, Jamaica Station, and Atlantic Terminal will reopen.
Customer areas at Penn Station will be open 24/7. At Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal, they'll be open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

LIRR is not taking cash at counters or on trains. Use ticket vending machines or the MTA eTix app instead.

Remember to wear a mask or face covering.

Questions: Contact the LIRR Customer Service Center at 511 or 718-217-5477.

More information is available at mta.info/coronavirus/lirr-service.

Unprecedented Cleaning Underway

Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road, like New York City Transit, have undertaken the most rigorous cleaning program in MTA history, with crews working in train yards 24 hours a day to ensure that every one of 1,400 cars in service is disinfected at least once a day. Special care is being paid to poles, seating, floor, ceiling, doors and walls. Similarly, stations are being disinfected at least twice daily, with a concentration on touch points.

EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer has a sneak peek of the new technology in action.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City

Long Island
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnassau countysuffolk countywestchester countynew yorkreopen westchesterreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemicmass transitcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandmtalirrmetro north
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
NJ Transit train and bus service remains minimal
NYC reopening begins Monday: Here's what to expect
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio holds briefing as NYC prepares for Phase 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio holds briefing as NYC prepares for Phase 1
NYC reopening begins Monday: Here's what to expect
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
NYC ends curfew after another peaceful day of protest
AccuWeather: Low humidity, with pleasant breeze and sunshine
Driver attempts to plow group of peaceful protesters in Brooklyn
NYC healthcare workers take a stand on racism
Show More
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Reopening NY: Cuomo lets workplaces conduct temperature checks
Cuomo: New lows in COVID hospitalizations, deaths 'a big sigh of relief'
NJ positive COVID cases, deaths drop significantly
7 On Your Side uncovers street vendors overcharging for Lysol
More TOP STORIES News