Reopening News: LIRR, Metro North service changes during reopening

Face coverings are required for all customers and employees.
Metro-North Railroad
As New York City begins Phase 1 of reopening on Monday, June 8, off-peak fares remain in effect.
Starting June 8:
More trains during peak hours.
Adding trains on the Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines during the morning and evening rush.
Additional service as necessary.
All Metro-North ticket counters are closed. Conductors are also no longer taking cash onboard trains. You can still use cash at ticket vending machines. You can also use MTA eTix to buy tickets on your smartphone.
For updates, please visit mta.info/coronavirus/metro-north-service.
Long Island Rail Road
Starting June 8:
More frequent service, including some weekday service to Long Island City and Hunterspoint Avenue.
Ticket offices at Penn Station, Jamaica Station, and Atlantic Terminal will reopen.
Customer areas at Penn Station will be open 24/7. At Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal, they'll be open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
LIRR is not taking cash at counters or on trains. Use ticket vending machines or the MTA eTix app instead.
Remember to wear a mask or face covering.
Questions: Contact the LIRR Customer Service Center at 511 or 718-217-5477.
More information is available at mta.info/coronavirus/lirr-service.
Unprecedented Cleaning Underway
Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road, like New York City Transit, have undertaken the most rigorous cleaning program in MTA history, with crews working in train yards 24 hours a day to ensure that every one of 1,400 cars in service is disinfected at least once a day. Special care is being paid to poles, seating, floor, ceiling, doors and walls. Similarly, stations are being disinfected at least twice daily, with a concentration on touch points.
