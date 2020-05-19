Coronavirus News: MTA using ultraviolet technology on NYC subways to kill COVID-19

"It has been known for 100 years that UV light is incredibly efficient in killing bacteria," said Dr. David Brenner at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "The UV light that's going to be used in the overnight subway cleaning is very efficient at killing the virus responsible for COVID-19."
Starting in subways the MTA is testing 230 miniature, portable UV lamps provided by PURO Lighting, a start-up. They cost $1 million. If successful the MTA would move to buses, then the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North.
"What we're doing here is reducing the virus in subways and buses," Brenner said.
The technology is the same that used in hospitals and in some police, fire and ambulances houses. The MTA is testing the best position for the lamps and whether they're more effective in the yard or at end-of-service stations.
"Dr. Brenner has shown that the use of UV light in a laboratory setting has eradicated the COVID-19 virus," MTA chief Pat Foye said.
The MTA is currently disinfecting 3500 subway cars at least once daily. Some cars are cleaned as many as seven times daily at end-of-line stations.
The pilot program uses UV-C light which is less harmful than either UV-A or UV-B but still requires the subway cars to be empty.
---
Information from ABC News
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address