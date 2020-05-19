Coronavirus News: MTA using ultraviolet technology on NYC subways to kill COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is testing an ultraviolet technology that is proven to kill COVID-19."It has been known for 100 years that UV light is incredibly efficient in killing bacteria," said Dr. David Brenner at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "The UV light that's going to be used in the overnight subway cleaning is very efficient at killing the virus responsible for COVID-19."Starting in subways the MTA is testing 230 miniature, portable UV lamps provided by PURO Lighting, a start-up. They cost $1 million. If successful the MTA would move to buses, then the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North."What we're doing here is reducing the virus in subways and buses," Brenner said.The technology is the same that used in hospitals and in some police, fire and ambulances houses. The MTA is testing the best position for the lamps and whether they're more effective in the yard or at end-of-service stations."Dr. Brenner has shown that the use of UV light in a laboratory setting has eradicated the COVID-19 virus," MTA chief Pat Foye said.The MTA is currently disinfecting 3500 subway cars at least once daily. Some cars are cleaned as many as seven times daily at end-of-line stations.The pilot program uses UV-C light which is less harmful than either UV-A or UV-B but still requires the subway cars to be empty.---