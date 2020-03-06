Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: CT hospital employee who is NY state resident tests positive for coronavirus, governor reports

By Eyewitness News
DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut hospital employee and resident of New York State, has tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Lamont announced Friday.

The employee is from Danbury and Norwalk Hospital.



