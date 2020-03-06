DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut hospital employee and resident of New York State, has tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Lamont announced Friday.
RELATED: 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
The employee is from Danbury and Norwalk Hospital.
RELATED: All coronavirus coverage from Eyewitness News
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Coronavirus News: CT hospital employee who is NY state resident tests positive for coronavirus, governor reports
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More