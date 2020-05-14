Coronavirus News: Connecticut Food Bank distributing 39 tons of food in Norwalk

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling are joining the Connecticut Food Bank Thursday at a drive-thru mobile pantry event at the Veteran's Memorial Park and Marina in Fairfield County, the organization's largest hunger relief effort to date.
Approximately 39 tons of food will be distributed, which is equivalent to 61,000 meals.
Additionally, the parking lot at the Hamden Middle School is now a drop-off and pick-up center for donated food items for the Connecticut Food Bank.
Since the beginning of the virus, the food bank has seen a huge increase in people needing assistance.
