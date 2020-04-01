Stay Home Stories: abc7NY shares your coping stories

You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.

NEW YORK -- Life has changed for all of us because of the coronavirus pandemic, and we want to see how you are doing.How are you dealing with all the changes? From school closures to remote work and other changes, nearly everything is different for us right now.Please submit a short video -- a minute or less -- sharing how you are coping with our new way of life, and it could be shown on ABC7NY.com, our social platforms or on Eyewitness News on TV. We are looking forward to seeing your videos!By submitting video or photos to abc7ny.com, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:Fill out the form below, and please keep your shared videos to one minute or less!