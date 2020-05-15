coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Connecticut businesses prepare for phased reopening starting on May 20

By
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- With Connecticut scheduled to begin a phased reopening of the state on May 20, many businesses are making changes in order to stay safe.

A meeting was held outside Capriccio Cafe in Stamford, to retrain staff on how to wait on tables during a pandemic.

"We have to use sanitizer, wipe down tables and chairs ... it's a lot of different things, but we'll make it," restaurant owner Giovanni Gentile said.

Next week Connecticut takes a big step forward, giving many businesses the green light to reopen.

Restaurants can offer table service outdoors only and those tables have to be spaced out.

Salons and barbershops can take customers by appointment only. Retail can resume.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state has met key metrics that warrant reopening in phases.

Lamont says he is encouraged that other states that have reopened, like Georgia, haven't experienced a spike in cases, but he cautions the boost to the economy has been minimal.

Still, half a million unemployment claims have been filed in Connecticut and food banks have been flooded. Getting people back to work is a priority.

"We are very ready to open, and I'm glad we are going to use the steps to protect the customers," Gentile said.

These small businesses, now making changes during challenging times.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
New York City

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessconnecticutstamfordreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalned lamontcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingsmall businessbusinesshospitalhealth carerestaurantrestaurantsvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
CT death toll surpasses 3,200; state moves towards reopening
Connecticut Food Bank distributing 39 tons of food in Norwalk
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
State Air National Guard flyover in Connecticut
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northeast states to reopen beaches Memorial Day weekend
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather Alert: Hot, sticky and storms
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
NYPD detective captures slithering snake in front of Bronx home
New York's curve down, rest of nation going up
NJ surpasses 10,000 deaths, but key indicators still dropping
Show More
New Jersey primary to be mainly vote-by-mail election
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
3-year-old girl recovers from syndrome linked to COVID-19
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
Church hit hard by COVID-19 gives back with food pantry
More TOP STORIES News