Memorial Day 2020: What beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT?

New York City residents hoping to take a dip in the waters of Rockaway Beach, Coney Island or Orchard Beach must wait. Beaches are closed as the season starts.
Other places in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have established social distancing requirements, limited capacity or even limited access to residents.
Below is the state of beaches as we know it. Check back as we will update as new information becomes available.
New York City
Beaches are closed.
New York state
State run beaches in New York will be open from Memorial Day Weekend with restrictions in place to ensure social distancing.
Some Long Island beaches including Long Beach and Nickerson Beach are restricting access to residents only.
Jones Beach and Robert Jones Beach will close their gates once capacity reaches 50 percent.
New Jersey
Many Jersey Shore beaches are open with social distancing restrictions. Some beaches, including Seaside Heights, are open for limited activities such as walking and surf fishing, but swimming and other activities are prohibited.
Connecticut
Beaches in Connecticut will be open with social distancing restrictions.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus