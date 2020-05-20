Memorial Day 2020: What beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT?

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, but during the coronavirus pandemic, life at the beach in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be somewhat different this year.New York City residents hoping to take a dip in the waters of Rockaway Beach, Coney Island or Orchard Beach must wait. Beaches are closed as the season starts.Other places in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have established social distancing requirements, limited capacity or even limited access to residents.Below is the state of beaches as we know it. Check back as we will update as new information becomes available.Beaches are closed.State run beaches in New York will be open from Memorial Day Weekend with restrictions in place to ensure social distancing.Some Long Island beaches including Long Beach and Nickerson Beach are restricting access to residents only.Jones Beach and Robert Jones Beach will close their gates once capacity reaches 50 percent.Many Jersey Shore beaches are open with social distancing restrictions. Some beaches, including Seaside Heights, are open for limited activities such as walking and surf fishing, but swimming and other activities are prohibited.Beaches in Connecticut will be open with social distancing restrictions.