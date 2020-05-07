Coronavirus News: Connecticut food bank giving out 32 tons of food Thursday amid pandemic

The drive-thru mobile pantry event is distributing 50,000 meals to Bridgeport residents in collaboration with the Connecticut Food Bank and community partners.
The Connecticut Food Bank calls the effort its largest ever, held at the Bass Pro Shop Parking Lot located at 1 Bass Pro Drive.
The Refuge Temple Church is also be hosting a "Community Drive By Grocery Giveaway" for the first 100 families at 3050 Main Street.
Participants are required to stay in their vehicle, as food pantry volunteers bring and place groceries in the car.
Both events are no questions asked, with organizers saying no one should go hungry in these challenging times.
Future Connecticut Food Bank food distributions and donation information are posted at the organization's website.
