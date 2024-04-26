Giants draft top wideout, Malik Nabers, Jets get 'Lineman of the Year' in Penn State's Olu Fashanu

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2024 NFL Draft commenced on Thursday night in Detroit and New York's two teams looked to revamp their rosters with some fresh talent.

With the sixth pick in the draft, the Giants were able to snag a top wide receiver in LSU's Malik Nabers.

He posted a 4.3 40-yard dash time and has a 42'' vertical, which were both recorded at this year's draft combine.

Nabers, a 20-year-old 6'2 200-pounder, was projected as a top three wide receiver in this year's draft class.

It marks the Giants first time snagging a top wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. was selected at 12 in the first round in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Jets were originally slated to take the 10th pick in the draft but a last minute trade with the Minnesota Vikings pushed them down to the 11 slot.

Gang Green selected Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

The 21-year-old, who did not allow a single sack as a starter over the last two years, was also a top prospect in the 2024 draft class.

Fashanu was also named "Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year" in November.

----------

