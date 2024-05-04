Health Department reports substantial increase of Mpox cases reported

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department says there has been a substantial increase reported in cases of what is now called the 'Mpox' virus, since last October.

The department is also warning about a more severe strain of the illness which has surfaced in the Congo and could now spread here.

94 percent of the local patients are gay and bisexual men.

The number of cases remains well below the peak almost two years ago.

