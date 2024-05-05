Off-duty FDNY lieutenant rescues person trapped in fiery car crash along Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One of New York's Bravest pulled off a heroic rescue during a fiery car crash in Brooklyn early Saturday.

Just after 3 a.m., officials received a call about a motor-vehicle collision involving a person trapped in a burning car.

Citizen App video shows the heavy flames and smoke from the car along the Belt Parkway.

Fire officials say off-duty FDNY Lt. Rich Cannon was driving by when he saw the trouble and jumped into action.

Authorities say Cannon pulled over his vehicle, got out and removed the person from their car before it fully went up in flames.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital.

