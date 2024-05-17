2 firefighters seriously injured battling blaze in Clason Point section of Bronx

CLASON POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Two firefighters were seriously injured while battling a blaze in the Clason Point section of the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

The fire quickly raged through the home on White Plains Road around 3 p.m. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

One firefighter was believed to be critical, but that firefighter along with the other injured, are now said to be serious but stable at Jacobi.

A third firefighter was wheeled to an ambulance, possibly from heat exhaustion or another medical issue.

The fire was under control shortly before 5 p.m.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

