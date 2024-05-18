2 people in police custody after overnight standoff, multiple shots fired inside Bronx apartment

Two people are under arrest after multiple shots fired in the Bronx.

Two people are under arrest after multiple shots fired in the Bronx.

Two people are under arrest after multiple shots fired in the Bronx.

Two people are under arrest after multiple shots fired in the Bronx.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx -- Two people are in police custody following an early morning standoff in the Bronx.

Authorities responded to a call about multiple gunshots fired inside an apartment in the Morris Heights section.

It happened on University Avenue around 3:48 am.

Police sources say someone could have fired up to ten shots.

Once on scene, police were not able to gain entry to the location and had to deploy their Technical Assistance Response Unit.

Drones were also used to help assess the situation.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO READ | Woman speaks out after being attacked, robbed outside apartment building in Rockaway Beach

Josh Einiger spoke exclusively to a woman who was attacked right in front of her new home.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.