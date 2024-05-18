The RBC Brooklyn Half draws thousands of runners

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- More than 26,000 runners gathered for the RBC Brooklyn Half on Saturday.

The event, which has existed for over four decades, celebrates New York City's most populated borough and takes runners on a 13.1-mile tour past iconic sites, including the Brooklyn Museum, Grand Army Plaza, and Prospect Park, ending on the famous Coney Island boardwalk.

Known as the unofficial kickoff to summer, the RBC Brooklyn Half features thousands of runners from Brooklyn, many of whom are part of the borough's nearly 100 running clubs and highlight New York Road Runners' year-round presence in the borough.

New York Road Runners, the New York City-based nonprofit, produces 60 adult and youth races annually, including the Brooklyn Half.

The RBC Brooklyn Half also inspired the next generation of runners with more than 1,700 youth ages 2-18 participating in the free Boardwalk Kids Run dashes and one-mile races.

The race will feature more than 2,000 members of Brooklyn-based run clubs including Team WRK, Goldfinger, Prospect Park Track Club, Spartan Sundays Run Club, South Brooklyn Running Club, Ocean Parkway Runners and Crown Heights Running Club.

