NYPD releases images of a man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

The NYPD has released new photos of the suspect.

Police say he inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

The incident happened in the Sunset Park section along 59th Street around 7:45 on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the man approached the girl as she was walking down the street, touched her private areas over her clothes and ran away.

They also reported that the young girl was not physically injured during the ordeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or submit tips to their website.

ALSO READ | Woman speaks out after being attacked, robbed outside apartment building in Rockaway Beach

Josh Einiger spoke exclusively to a woman who was attacked right in front of her new home.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.