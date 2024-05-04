Shooting at Queens baby shower leaves man dead, 3 others injured

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A man is dead and three others are injured after gunfire erupted at a baby shower in Queens early Saturday.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. of an assault at Volume 17, a venue at 108-11 Atlantic Ave.

People in the nearby area tell Eyewitness News the event space opened up not too long ago, and some say it has caused a bit of trouble during that time. Those walking by the venue on Saturday were stunned to hear a shooting would happening during a baby shower.

"I hope they catch these people because if they did this over here they could do it somewhere else," said one Richmond Hills resident.

The residents say he walked by the venue on Friday as people were gathering for the baby shower. He returned hours later.

"It's a shame that it happened like that here, you know because I was not expecting something like this and a baby shower. You know, it's crazy," he said.

Upon arrival, police found three people injured, including a 24-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers also found a 26-year-old man hit in the right arm and a 45-year-old man shot in the left leg.

First responders transported the 24-year-old victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other two men were taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition.

Through private means, police say a 43-year-old man also arrived at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to the right arm and one to the left leg. He was also listed in stable condition.

Surveillance video shows people scattering and then what appears to be shots being fired.

"To come and to just witness a scene of something of such happening is very devastating in our community," said one parent to Eyewitness News.

Children and parents showing up to the dance school next door on Saturday were met with crime scene tape.

Kids stared curiously at the amount of trash scattering the sidewalk and investigators walking around. Parents were not pleased to learn about the violence that happened right next door.

"We pay some of the highest taxes in the country and still to be living in an unsafe environment is really not a reflection of what we want our kids to be exposed to," the parent said.

As of this writing, police had not made any arrests, and investigators were looking into the motive.

