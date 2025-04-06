Brooklyn residents rally against lithium-ion battery storage facility

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Worries about lithium-ion batteries brought out people on Sunday from two Brooklyn neighborhoods.

Residents in Homecrest and Gravesend rallied to block plans for a battery storage facility on McDonald Avenue.

People say it may seem like a commercial area, but there are plenty of homes nearby.

They are concerned about the fire hazards, including the smoke that would pour out in a disaster.

The group noted that there are so many children living and going to school in the surrounding area.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the company behind the storage facility for comment.

