4 children stabbed by man in Brooklyn home; NYPD officers, alerted by young victim, shoot suspect

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A meat-cleaver-wielding man who stabbed and slashed four children in a Brooklyn home on Sunday was shot by police after one of the young victims managed to call 911 for help, the authorities said.

Police say the four children who were attacked are believed to be siblings and are expected to survive their serious injuries. The suspect, described as a 49-year-old relative who appears to have lived in the home, went on the rampage for reasons still unknown, authorities said. Officials believe the mother of the children was out of the house when the attack happened.

An injured 11-year-old girl, hiding in a room of the house, called 911 around 10:15 a.m. to report her uncle had attacked them, while an uninjured boy ran to alert neighbors. Police heralded both children as heroes.

The 11-year-old told 911 she did not know her address, but the call center used technology to pinpoint her location and quickly dispatch police to the scene on 84th Street in the Bensonhurst neighborhood.

An uninjured boy let police into the home's first floor, and the child led them into a small vestibule facing two doors.

"At that point, they heard screams coming from behind the door to their left and immediately began forcing their way into the apartment, kicking down the door," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Once the officers entered, they encountered the man standing near the entrance holding a large meat cleaver covered in blood. Police say blood was also seen on the floor and walls of the hall.

"The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon several times. He refused and advanced towards them. Two officers discharged their firearms, firing seven total rounds between them and striking the subject, ending the threat," Tisch said.

According to Tisch, the police-involved shooting was captured on body-worn camera video.

Inside the apartment, police found four girls, between ages 8 and 16, with serious stab and slash wounds. First responders provided emergency medical care to the victims before transporting them to Maimonides Hospital.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

New York State Sen. Steven Chan, who represents the district where the attack happened, said the community is shocked.

"I personally grew up over here and I know many neighbors right here on this block, and I've spoken to some of them, and everyone is devastated and saddened by the events that unfolded here this morning," Chan said.

Two knives were recovered at the scene, including the large meat cleaver that the suspect was holding when police arrived. An additional bloody knife was found in another room.

Although the exact relationship is still under investigation, authorities say the suspect is related to the victims. According to family members, the suspect has a history of mental illness.

"Here is the bottom line. Right now, we have four children who are still alive because of the quick-thinking and decisive actions of your NYPD officers and EMTs," Tisch said.

Authorities are now trying to determine the motive of the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

