6 people injured in Westbury home shooting on Long Island: Nassau County Police

WESTBURY, New York (WABC) -- Six people were injured after a shooting took place at a home on Long Island on Friday night.

Nassau County Police responded to a residence on Pepperidge Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

According to witnesses at the scene, the shooting happened at one of their friend's 18th birthday party.

"Everybody starts running, running, running. I got hurt in like the whole running incident. And while everyone's running, you just see someone come out and you see the guy's back, and his back is just bleeding bad," said one of the witnesses.

Upon arrival, officers found six people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders transported the victims to nearby hospitals and all are in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to figure out the motive and person behind the shooting.

