Suspect arrested in attack on actor Steve Buscemi in Manhattan

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man wanted after actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face during a random attack in Manhattan.

The NYPD identified the man earlier this week as 50-year-old Clifton Williams. He was taken into custody by police officers in Chelsea on Friday.

The officers were responding to a harassment call of a man yelling at people outside 260 11th Avenue just after 12:40 p.m.

Buscemi, a 66-year-old Brooklyn native and current Manhattan resident, was slugged in the face while he was walking on Third Avenue near 27th Street a week and a half ago.

Witnesses say Buscemi ran after his attacker.

Buscemi was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

On Sunday night, his publicist released a statement saying in part,

"He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this happened while also walking the streets of New York."

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

Some information from the Associated Press.

