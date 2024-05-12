Actor Steve Buscemi punched in the face in random attack in Manhattan

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face in a random attack in Manhattan.

Buscemi was walking on Third Avenue near 27th Street this past Wednesday when police say someone slugged him.

Buscemi went to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. He was bleeding and had bruising and swelling.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the attack.

