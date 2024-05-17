Federal judge to hear last-ditch effort lawsuits filed against NYC congestion pricing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As New York City's new congestion pricing plan is set to begin in just a few weeks, a federal judge will hear arguments over the controversial plan.

There have been at least four lawsuits filed in New York that challenge the tolling program.

These lawsuits are part of a final effort to pump the breaks on the plan set to go into effect on June 30.

The lawsuits include one filed by New Yorkers against congestion pricing tax, UFT's President Michael Mulgrew, and Staten Island President Vito Fossella.

Congestion pricing in the city will soon slap a $15 toll onto drivers traveling into the heart of Manhattan just south of 60th Street.

In April, a federal judge was met with an outcry against the plan when they heard a lawsuit filed by New Jersey officials, including Governor Phil Murphy.

THe MTA will attend the hearings on Friday morning, although CEO Janno Lieber says he may not be there due to a scheduling conflict.

Supports of the lawsuits are expected to arrive at the hearing at 8 a.m. before court proceedings begin at 9 a.m.

