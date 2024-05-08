New pay-by-plate parking meters roll out in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City's parking meters are getting an upgrade requiring you to remember your license plate number.

On Wednesday, city officials will roll out new meter technology to bid farewell to those paper receipts drivers have to place on their dashboards.

Drivers can now type their license plate number into a kiosk or use the Park NYC app to pay for parking.

These upgraded meters will help provide real-time data to the NYPD traffic enforcement agents who ensure drivers don't overstay parking spots.

The pay-by-plate technology will also save on paper, as the city's parking meters print roughly 2,500 miles of receipts every year. That is enough receipts to stretch from New York City to Los Angeles.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Yadanis Rodriguez will be in Washington Heights Wednesday morning to kick off the new meter rollout.

The new meters will start in north Manhattan, before moving south and expanding to the outer boroughs.

