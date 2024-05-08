No charges for bodega worker after fatal stabbing of Queens man after apparent dispute over beer

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- The Queens district attorney will apparently not charge the bodega worker accused of fatally stabbing a man.

The United Bodega Workers of America said they learned Melinda Katz will not prosecute Netesh Netesh after he allegedly stabbed a man in the chest.

The UBA called the man a "lone robber" and said that Netesh Netesh had stabbed the man in self-defense. It was first reported that the stabbing happened after a dispute over beer.

"UBA and it's 14k member Bodegas are grateful that DA Melinda Katz will NOT be prosecuting Netesh Netesh the Bodega clerk who stabbed and killed a lone robber in self-defense early this morning on Queens Blvd. We can appreciate the common sense DA Katz has shown throughout her career as an elected official. Finally, we see victims treated as victims and not criminals," said Fernando Mateo spokesman for UBA.

Officials say chaos broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the store on Queens Boulevard.

The man, a customer in his 20s or 30s, was stabbed in his chest and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"We are sorry a life was lost during what we believe was a robbery of a beer. Netesh is a good kid with no criminal record and working very hard like most Bodega clerks defending his business from looters, it could have been my son who is 21 and works as a clerk in my bodega," said Radahmes Rodriguez President of UBA.

"We are certain Netesh did not intend to kill this man over a beer. Self-defense is most likely what took place. Bodegas workers get attacked/assaulted when they try and reclaim stolen property from their bodegas. DA Melinda Katz is a very reasonable DA, she clearly understands these situations and we hope she gets this one right," Mateo said.

The name of the deceased man has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. The investigation is ongoing.

