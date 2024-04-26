Community rallies around Cranford bakery owner after receiving hate letter over Pride flag

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Cranford community is rallying around a local bakery owner who received an anonymous hate letter two weeks ago.

Sweet n' Fancy Emporium owner Amanda Girardi received a note stating the sender and others would be boycotting the store as a result of a Pride flag hanging in the window.

Girardi said she hung the flag to ensure all people know they are welcome in her store.

"We just never took it down," she said. "Matches our windows and everything. We believe in we're all just people."

Girardi is well-known advocate in the community, so after she posted the letter on social media, there was a huge movement of support for the shop.

"This is the first I've ever read something like that," added baker Connie Cintron. "We're getting support from everyone."

Because of the outpouring of support, Girardi and her friend Mary Novick have organized a bake sale at her shop on Sunday.

"I love her," said Novick. "She's always the first to donate to any of the local causes."

The bake sale will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at her shop at 1 South Avenue East and the treats will be decked out in rainbow colors.

All of the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, a non-profit suicide prevention organization that provides services for the LGBTQ+ community.

