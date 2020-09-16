LIST: 56 New York City schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Department of Education has released a full list of the 56 schools across New York City where there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19.The list contains cases from Sept. 8 -- the day staff returned to the building -- through Sept. 14.The DOE says action has been taken at all 56 schools and only one building has been closed.Two cases in separate classrooms were identified within a week at PS 811X The Academy for Career and Living Skill on Longfellow Avenue, which reopened Monday after a deep clean and investigation. All close contacts have been quarantined and no link was found between the two cases, officials said.Two cases were found in separate classrooms at PS 139 and are being investigated. The building is closed for an initial 24-hour period.1. 02M158 P.S. 158 Bayard Taylor2. 02M267 East Side Elementary School, PS 2673. 02M545 High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies4. 04M372 Esperanza Preparatory Academy5. 05M161 P.S. 161 Pedro Albizu Campos6. 06M278 Paula Hedbavny School7. 07X154 P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt8. 08X130 P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt9. 08X530 Longwood Preparatory Academy10. 09X070 P.S. 070 Max Shoenfeld11. 10X056 P.S. 056 Norwood Heights12. 12X214 P.S. 21413. 12X536 P.S. 53614. 13K011 P.S. 011 Purvis J. Behan15. 14K478 The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology16. 15K001 P.S. 001 The Bergen17. 15K088 J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget18. 16K267 M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology19. 16K243 P.S. 243 The Weeksville School20. 17K161 P.S. 161 The Crown21. 19K214 P.S. Michael Friedsam22. 19K149 P.S. 149 Danny Kaye23. 19K618 Academy of Innovative Technology24. 19K662 Liberty Avenue Middle School25. 21K177 P.S. 177 The Marlboro26. 21K228 I.S. 228 David A. Boody27. 22K139 P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty28. 22K361 P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School29. 27Q197 P.S. 197 The Ocean School30. 28Q055 P.S. 055 The Maure Magnet School of Communication Arts, Technology and Multimedia31. 28Q349 P.S. 349 The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence32. 30Q084 PS 84 Steinway33. 21K281 I.S. 281 Joseph B. Cavallaro34. 21K097 P.S. 97 The Highlawn35. 22K514 Frederick Douglass Academy VII HS36. 26Q430 Francis Lewis High School37. 27Q090 P.S. 090 Horace Mann38. 30Q230 I.S. 23039. 30Q111 P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell40. 31R078 P.S. 7841. 31R058 Space Shuttle Columbia School42. 31R440 New Dorp High School43. 31R455 Tottenville HS44. 31R062 The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability45. 31R013 P.S. 13 ML Lindemeyer46. 32K377 P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier47. 32K549 The Brooklyn School for Social Justice48. 75X811 The Academy for Career and Living Skill49. 75x010 75x010@81750. 75Q075 75Q@276 Robert E. Peary School51. 75X186 P186X Walter J. Damrosch School52. 79X695 Passages Academy Bronx53. XALZ Mid-Bronx CCRP Early Childhood Center, Inc.54. XAVS Bedrock Preschool (NYCEEC)55. KCFA SCO Family of Services56. 75Q009 P.S. 009 Walter Reed SchoolThe DOE says in all other instances, schools have remained open. Everyone who has tested positive is isolating and the Test and Trace Corps. and the Department of Health are following up on all confirmed cases.New York City has priority testing for students and staff at 22 sites,and everyone in encouraged to get tested. For 98% of the tests at those sites, individuals have received a result within 48 hours.Beginning in October, all schools will have mandatory monthly random testing to continue to keep transmission low.