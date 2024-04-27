Harvey Weinstein at Rikers Island ahead of next court appearance after rape conviction overturned

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Harvey Weinstein returned to Rikers Island just days after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his sex assault conviction.

The former movie producer is being held in a special unit at Rikers for inmates requiring medical care.

Meanwhile, Weinstein is due back in court next Wednesday, which will be the first step toward a possible retrial.

In a scathing 4-3 opinion, the court overturned Weinstein's conviction on sex crimes against three women, finding the trial judge "erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes."

The court said that testimony "served no material non-propensity purpose" and "portrayed defendant in a highly prejudicial light."

The Weinstein team, which was eagerly awaiting a ruling, was not expecting it to be in Weinstein's favor after a succession of rulings in different courts all went against Weinstein.

He is not expected to be released from prison no matter the decision on a retrial.

Weinstein was also convicted of sex offenses in Los Angeles and sentenced to 16 years in prison there.

