Extra Time: Breaking down Harvey Weinstein's overturned conviction, Trump's legal drama

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we break down the overturned conviction of Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump's legal drama and the protests spreading at college campuses in New York City and the Tri-State area.

The appeals court ordered a new trial for the once powerful Hollywood producer whose downfall drove the "Me Too" movement. The court ruled Weinstein did not get a fair trial.

Back in 2020, he was convicted of rape and criminal sex act and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon has more from Lower Manhattan.

Dmitriy Shakhnevich, an adjunct professor at John Jay College, joined the show to help us break down the ruling and what it means.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Trump trial: Pecker says he was told Stormy Daniels story was 'true'

The former publisher of the National Enquirer testified at Donald Trump's hush money trial about going to great lengths to help shield his old friend from potentially damaging stories.

The efforts relied on a catch-and-kill scheme prosecutors allege amounted to interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

At the same time, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a different criminal matter involving Trump, who has claimed that he should be immune from prosecution over his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Protests spread to other colleges amid criticism of Columbia response

Anti-war and pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses are spreading across our area and across the country.

Demonstrators set up tents at City University of New York in Hamilton Heights, while another group of protests entered the lobby of the Fashion Institute of Technology campus in Chelsea. Meanwhile, students continued to camp out at Columbia University. Negotiations between students and administrators are continuing with a deadline Thursday night.

Among the other campuses seeing protests Thursday were Princeton, UCLA, Emory and Northwestern University

Eyewitness News reporter Janice Yu was at CUNY in Hamilton Heights with more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

