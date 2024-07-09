Harvey Weinstein to appear in court as New York prosecutors update on possible new accusers

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on Harvey Weinstein's new trial, which is expected to get underway in September.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- With Harvey Weinstein due back in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday, it will be revealed whether or not the disgraced movie producer will be facing new charges after more accusers have come forward.

The hearing comes as Weinstein's retrial is scheduled to get underway after Labor Day.

The disgraced media mogul was in court in May for a hearing about the retrial of his rape case, in which he had been serving a 23-year sentence at Riker's Island.

Prosecutors shared they were assessing whether new claims of sexual misconduct fall under the statute of limitations or not.

Weinstein and his attorneys deny these new claims.

The 72-year-old's original conviction was overturned in April after an appeals court found there was too much evidence not directly related to the charges allowed in the trial.

An update from prosecutors is expected to come Tuesday morning.

