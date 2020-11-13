coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus by zip code New York City

Coronavirus NYC update, news and information
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in New York City. Use our interactive map to see where the cases are spiking.

As of Friday, November 13, hospital admissions in New York City are now at 121, hospital positivity rate for COVID is 28.8 percent among those admissions. The daily number of New York City residents testing positive has risen to 3.09 percent. The seven-day rolling average is 2.83 percent.



As of Friday, November 13, the following businesses are closing at 10 PM daily to help curb the spread of COVID-19:

Bars and lounges
Restaurants
Gyms and fitness clubs
Liquor and wine stores

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will close all school buildings if 3% of the COVID-19 tests performed in the city over a seven-day period came back positive. That could happen as early as new week.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthcoronavirus new york citypovertyrace relationsabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
WATCH LIVE: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
New York tightens restrictions as coronavirus surges
CityMD closing earlier due to long testing lines, staff staying late
NYC schools could go all-remote next week, mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
NYC schools could go all-remote next week, mayor says
New York tightens restrictions as coronavirus surges
COVID NY: Jury service temporarily halted
CityMD closing earlier due to long testing lines, staff staying late
UConn places all dormitories under quarantine
Person-of-interest being questioned in 3 incidents of attempted rape in NYC
Show More
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in veterans hospital blast
4 firefighters hurt, businesses destroyed in Freeport fire
NY highway renamed after library security guard murdered on the job
Marlins new GM now baseball's highest-ranking woman
How safe are outdoor dining igloos when it comes to COVID-19 spread?
More TOP STORIES News