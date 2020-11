Coronavirus by zip code New York City

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in New York City. Use our interactive map to see where the cases are spiking.As of Friday, November 13, hospital admissions in New York City are now at 121, hospital positivity rate for COVID is 28.8 percent among those admissions. The daily number of New York City residents testing positive has risen to 3.09 percent. The seven-day rolling average is 2.83 percent.As of Friday, November 13, the following businesses are closing at 10 PM daily to help curb the spread of COVID-19:Bars and loungesRestaurantsGyms and fitness clubsLiquor and wine storesMayor Bill de Blasio has said he will close all school buildings if 3% of the COVID-19 tests performed in the city over a seven-day period came back positive. That could happen as early as new week.