Flames destroy Queens church on Holy Saturday

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Flames destroyed a Catholic church in Queens on Holy Saturday.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. at Saint Edmund Church on Rockaway Point Boulevard between Arcadia Walk and Beach 207 Street in Breezy Point.

Over 100 fire and EMS responded to the scene. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

There was no Holy Saturday mass scheduled, but members of the church were there earlier in the afternoon preparing for Easter Sunday.

The pews would have been filled with parishioners Sunday for Easter mass, but they are instead covered in soot. Not much inside the church could be salvage -- the pastor's chair was among what was ruined.

The parish was able to save a statue of Jesus and a crucifix that both somehow were unscathed -- perhaps a symbol of hope for parishioners as they prepare to celebrate Easter.

"I grew up in this neighborhood -- really sad," said Gina Mason.

Saint Edmund Church is one of three churches within the Blessed Trinity Parish in Breezy Point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

