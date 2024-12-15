New York City to celebrate Year of the Snake during 2025 Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City is gearing up to celebrate the Year of the Snake at the 2025 Lunar New Year Parade and Festival.

More than 600,000 people are expected to attend the Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 1 p.m.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the 27th annual NYC Lunar Year Parade and Festival, and will stream the parade live on abc7NY.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, and on YouTube.

The parade will start in Little Italy and march through the main streets of Chinatown, ending on Broome Street near Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Festival booths will be set up along Bayard Street between Mott Street and Mulberry Street for event attendees.

Viewers can expect a colorful celebration featuring floats, bands and performers representing different communities and cultures. Event organizers anticipate more than 25,000 people to take part in the procession.

ALSO READ: Who celebrates Lunar New Year and why?

What is Lunar New Year and what are the things you do for luck during the Spring Festival Year of the Rabbit? We explain.

The event, organized by Better Chinatown USA, will mark the culmination of celebrations that will kick off starting January 29, the first day of the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar.

The organization will host a firecracker ceremony and cultural festival on the first day of the lunar new year, and those interested in attending can find more information on the Better Chinatown USA website.

Many Asian communities worldwide celebrate the Lunar New Year. In Chinese, it is known as "Chunjie" or Spring Festival, while other names for the new year include Vietnamese Tet, Korean Seollal and Tibetan Losar.

The new year calendar cycles through 12 zodiac signs, including the snake. In 2024, people celebrated the Year of the Dragon.

You can re-watch the 2024 NYC Lunar New Year celebration here:

2023 WABC-TV LUNAR NEW YEAR SPECIAL: Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit | Eyewitness News Special

