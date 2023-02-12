Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit | Eyewitness News Special

New York (WABC) -- Lunar New Year is filled with family celebrations, traditional food and so much joy.

In our special, "Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit," we take a closer look at what it means to the Asian community as well as the traditions that make it so special.

Lucy Yang will explain the significance of the Year of the Rabbit and share her mother's dumpling recipe, a favorite with her family and friends.

CeFaan Kim takes a deeper look into all the Asian community has overcome over the past year three years as well as the work that still needs to be done.

He will also share the symbolism behind the lion dance.

Janice Yu takes a closer look at the food shared for Lunar New Year and the traditions that only happen once a year.

We will also dig into the Eyewitness News Vault to share past celebrations for the Year of the Rabbit.