New York City celebrates Year of the Dragon with parade, festival in Chinatown | Watch live Sunday

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Happy Year of the Dragon from ABC 7 New York!

WABC is joining the community festivities once again as a proud sponsor of the 26th Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival.

The event marks the culmination of celebrations that kicked off on Feb. 10, when the new year officially began.

ABC 7 New York will be streaming the Lunar New Year Parade live on Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m.

According to event organizer Better Chinatown USA, the parade will start along Mott Street and Canal Street, and make its way to Chatham Square. The procession will then move along East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, before turning onto Forsyth Street and walking towards Grand Street, ending the parade next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

Festival booths will be set up along Bayard Street between Mott Street and Mulberry Street.

You can find more information about the event on Better Chinatown USA's website.

ALSO READ: Who celebrates Lunar New Year and why?

What is Lunar New Year and what are the things you do for luck during the Spring Festival Year of the Rabbit? We explain.

Many Asian communities worldwide celebrate the Lunar New Year. In Chinese, it is known as "Chunjie" or Spring Festival, while other names for the new year include Vietnamese Tet, Korean Seollal and Tibetan Losar.

The new year calendar cycles through 12 zodiac signs, including the dragon. In 2023, people celebrated the Year of the Rabbit.

The ABC 7 New York family wishes everyone who celebrates the Lunar New Year a healthy and prosperous 2024.

